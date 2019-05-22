2019 Riverbend Live! Season Announced

Riverbend Live!, the free weekly music series in Winston, Oregon kicks off on Friday, July 5th with the Memphis-based soul/r&b/blues band Southern Avenue.

Winston’s annual tradition continues this year at the outdoor theatre at Riverbend Park. Each concert will start at 7pm. You are invited to bring your blanket or lawn chair, but no pets. There will a variety of food booths, or if you prefer, bring your picnic basket.

The season includes:

July 5th - Southern Avenue

July 12th - The Small Glories / Red Molly

July 19th - Brenn Hill & Andy Nelson

July 26th/27th -- Riverbend Live! Youth Theater Presents: Annie Get Your Gun

August 2nd - Laura Veirs

For more information, visit Riverbendlive.org.

JPR is proud to sponsor this year's Riverbend Live!