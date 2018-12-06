2018 NPR Student Podcast Challenge

Hey students and teachers -- what are you doing next term? NPR's Education Team has launched the first-ever NPR Student Podcast Challenge – an opportunity for students across the country to create their own podcasts for a chance to appear on NPR in the spring.

The Challenge is aimed at students between grades 5 and 12, and NPR Ed will provide a guide for student podcasters and their teachers in an effort to add youth voices into the national conversation. A panel of expert judges -- drawn from NPR, Member stations and the world of podcasting – will select two winning submissions, one from grades 5-8 and another from grades 9-12. Segments of the winning podcast will run in segments on Morning Edition and on All Things Considered in May of 2019.

The challenge will follow this general timeline:

January 1 - Challenge officially opens for entries

March 31 - Deadline for entries

April - Winners announced

Go to npr.org/studentpodcastchallenge for more information and to read all the rules.