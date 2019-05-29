2 Conservative Lawmakers Join Democrats To End Delay In House

Two of the more conservative members of the Oregon House defected from their party on Wednesday and sided with Democrats to end the reliance of an arcane procedural rule that dramatically slowed the pace of the legislative session.

In doing so, the right-leaning lawmakers might have also torpedoed their party’s ability to effectively negotiate with the Democratic supermajority.

For nearly a month now, Republicans have relied on a provision in the Constitution requiring that all bills be read in their entirety before final passage. The move has caused the session to slow to an excruciating pace.

That tactic is one of the only negotiating strategies Republicans, who are in the super minority, have to gain leverage.

And Democrats responded by engaging with Republicans in behind-closed-doors negotiations.

House Minority Leader Carl Wilson said the talks between the two parties were “going well.”

Then three of his members voted to join the Democrats, giving the required two-thirds vote, to waive the rule requiring bills be read out loud.

Wilson said he was surprised by the votes.

“I’m not sure what that is about,” he said.

Reps. Bill Post, R-Salem, and Mike Nearman, R-Independence, sent out a press release following the votes.

“With a little over four weeks left in session, the majority party has already passed their main priorities,” Nerman said in a statement.

The state Legislature has already approved a $2 billion school funding measure that taxes businesses. But lawmakers have not yet voted on a cap-and-trade bill to cut carbon emissions and have several budget bills left to approve.

“I was sent here to vote on bills and best represent my district,” Post said in a statement. “Nearman and I are principled conservative Republicans and I think we’re all ready to vote and go home. It’s time to move on and face the music of a supermajority.”

A third lawmaker, Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, said he voted to suspend the rules by mistake. He said he was distracted while making the vote.

Wilson declined to elaborate on what exactly Republicans were hoping the Democrats would give the GOP to stop the bill reading, but he said the minority party was making progress.

Wilson had implied in previous conversations that Republicans were working toward assuring a measure to curb carbon emissions — a Democratic priority — would be altered to lessen the impact on rural Oregon.

The vote suspension was only lifted for one day, so it’s possible the Republicans could require bills to be read in the upcoming days.

This story will be updated.

