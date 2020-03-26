$16 Million Awarded To The Region’s Health Centers For Coronavirus Response

A new federal grant announced Wednesday provides additional funding to address COVID-19 health care for traditionally underserved populations in the northwest.

Federally-funded health centers in Oregon and California will receive nearly $16 million to help address the coronavirus crisis. The money will support emergency planning and response efforts like COVID-19 testing, personal protective equipment, and safety education.

The grant will be shared among 208 health centers throughout both states. The centers receiving the funds are often located in rural areas, and provide services on a sliding fee scale. Centers in Klamath, Coos, Jackson, Shasta and Sisiyou Counties are among the those named in the award.

Patients include people experiencing homelessness, agricultural workers, residents of public housing, and veterans