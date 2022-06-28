WATCH LIVE: Cassidy Hutchinson, a Mark Meadows aide, to testify at today's Jan. 6 panel hearing

Cassidy Hutchinson, the Mark Meadows aide who appeared in videotaped testimony before the Jan. 6 committee last week, is the panel's surprise witness for Tuesday's hearing, NPR has confirmed.

The committee announced Monday that it would hold a hearing Tuesday "to present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony."

The hearing announcement was unexpected; the committee was on brief hiatus until the week of July 11.

This will be the sixth hearing for the Democrat-led committee, which has spent the last few weeks building a case around former President Donald Trump and his influence on the Jan. 6 insurrection.

This story will be updated.

