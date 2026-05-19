© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Election: Drazan wins GOP nomination again, statewide gas tax fails

Oregon Public Broadcasting | By Joni Auden Land,
Kathryn Styer Martinez
Published May 19, 2026 at 9:25 PM PDT
Volunteer Cindy Massaro receives ballots as they go through a processing machine at the Marion County Clerk's office in Salem, Ore., on May 18, 2026.
Saskia Hatvany
/
OPB
Volunteer Cindy Massaro receives ballots as they go through a processing machine at the Marion County Clerk's office in Salem, Ore., on May 18, 2026.

The Republican gubernatorial nominee and a transportation tax package were among the most discussed ballot items.

Republican nominee for governor

One hour after polls closed, Oregon Rep. Christine Drazan has secured her party’s nomination for governor, with 43% of the vote in early returns. It’s the second time she secured the nomination, having done so in the 2022 gubernatorial election.

Rep. Ed Diehl came in second with nearly 32%, while former basketball star Chris Dudley had 15%.

Sen. Christine Drazan, R-Canby, arrives at her election party at Lanphere Cellars in Aurora, Ore., May 19, 2026.
Saskia Hatvany
/
OPB
Sen. Christine Drazan, R-Canby, arrives at her election party at Lanphere Cellars in Aurora, Ore., May 19, 2026.

Gas tax

Oregonians have rejected a statewide measure that would have taxed gas and doubled the cost of car titles and registration fees to close a transportation funding gap.

In early returns, 82% had voted against the measure, which would add a 6-cent-per-gallon tax on gas at a time when fuel prices are soaring.

FILE -- Gas prices at a Chevron gas station in downtown Portland, Ore., on March 16, 2026.
Eli Imadali
/
OPB
FILE -- Gas prices at a Chevron gas station in downtown Portland, Ore., on March 16, 2026.

The Associated Press said Measure 120 minutes after the early returns were announced by election officials.

Other tax measures appeared to be lagging, as well.

A proposed levy in Clackamas County — designed to shore up funding for its sheriff office — was losing by 21 percentage points.

Officials in that county have said the sheriff’s office will likely have to cut dozens of deputies and jail beds if funding doesn’t increase. The county has said it will try another levy in November if this one fails.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Tags
Politics & Government Top StoriesOregon NewsElection 2026Oregon primaryOregon governorgas taxesAppfeed
Joni Auden Land
Joni Auden Land is a reporter for Oregon Public Broadcasting, a JPR news partner. Her reporting comes to JPR through the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.
See stories by Joni Auden Land
Kathryn Styer Martinez
Kathryn Styer Martinez is a reporter covering Bend and Central Oregon for Oregon Public Broadcasting, a JPR news partner.
See stories by Kathryn Styer Martinez
Still here. Still public. 100% funded by you.
JPR relies entirely on public support. Join the community of JPR supporters today!
🤍 Donate