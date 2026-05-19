Election: Drazan wins GOP nomination again, statewide gas tax fails

Republican nominee for governor

One hour after polls closed, Oregon Rep. Christine Drazan has secured her party’s nomination for governor, with 43% of the vote in early returns. It’s the second time she secured the nomination, having done so in the 2022 gubernatorial election.

Rep. Ed Diehl came in second with nearly 32%, while former basketball star Chris Dudley had 15%.

Saskia Hatvany / OPB Sen. Christine Drazan, R-Canby, arrives at her election party at Lanphere Cellars in Aurora, Ore., May 19, 2026.

Gas tax

Oregonians have rejected a statewide measure that would have taxed gas and doubled the cost of car titles and registration fees to close a transportation funding gap.

In early returns, 82% had voted against the measure, which would add a 6-cent-per-gallon tax on gas at a time when fuel prices are soaring.

Eli Imadali / OPB FILE -- Gas prices at a Chevron gas station in downtown Portland, Ore., on March 16, 2026.

The Associated Press said Measure 120 minutes after the early returns were announced by election officials.

Other tax measures appeared to be lagging, as well.

A proposed levy in Clackamas County — designed to shore up funding for its sheriff office — was losing by 21 percentage points.

Officials in that county have said the sheriff’s office will likely have to cut dozens of deputies and jail beds if funding doesn’t increase. The county has said it will try another levy in November if this one fails.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.