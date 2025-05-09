Former Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan apologizes and agrees to $3,600 civil fine in consulting scandal

Former Secretary of State Shemia Fagan apologized and agreed to pay a $3,600 civil penalty Friday for her decision to accept a side job working as a cannabis consultant while serving as the state’s second-highest elected official.

“For most of 2023, I have imagined the chance to sit here and defend myself, and then I spent the last two years in bittersweet reflection on my time in politics,” Fagan told members of the Oregon Government Ethics Commission. “... I know my actions were indefensible, embarrassing mistakes, bad judgment, and I’m sorry.”

Fagan was a rising Democratic political star, considered among political observers a near-certain candidate for governor and beyond, whose resignation in 2023 marked a stunning and stunningly quick political fall.

Now she is nearing the end of public scandal: The federal investigation into her role with the cannabis consulting company was closed without any criminal charges filed. The Oregon State Bar has said she can once again practice law. And the ethics commission has ended its inquiry.

The executive director of the state ethics commission and Fagan initially negotiated a fine of $1,600. Fagan noted in documents that it was expensive to continue to contest the matters legally. The final report from the ethics commission determined Fagan used her position as secretary of state to “obtain private employment.” Fagan’s attorney disputed the claim.

During Friday’s hearing, Fagan’s attorney said that over the past two years, Fagan “has considered her actions,” “understands she broke the public’s trust” and is ready to accept accountability.

Ethics Commissioner Dan Mason said in the meeting that he was sympathetic to what Fagan has gone through, but noted he thought $1,600 was not sufficient. He asked the commission to “go back to the drawing board.”

Commissioner Richard Burke agreed that the penalty for the state’s second-highest ranking officer should be higher, though he said he was impressed with Fagan’s ability to take responsibility.

After Fagan and commissioners spoke, the board took a break to renegotiate with Fagan and her lawyer. Within about 10 minutes, they agreed to $3,600. The commission voted 7-1 for the stiffer penalty.

The commission’s final order also includes details into Fagan’s expenses on two work-related road trips that she took with her children and puppy. The commission noted that Fagan was reimbursed for larger rooms, gas and rental expenses since she had a larger vehicle to accommodate the additional people and dog. The ethics report said the extra costs were reimbursements “for which she was not entitled.

As secretary of state, Fagan oversaw state elections and audits. She took the role with cannabis company La Mota at the same time her office was preparing an audit of state cannabis regulations. She recused herself from that audit. Her contract with La Mota was first reported by Willamette Week.

She got her start as a David Douglas School Board member before serving in both the Oregon House and Senate. She was 41 when she resigned as secretary of state, a position next in line to become governor should the state’s top executive resign or die in office, under immense pressure from both fellow Democrats and Oregon Republicans.

Fagan declined to answer questions from reporters after the ethics commission hearing.