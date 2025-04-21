Oregonians turn out for another day of anti-Trump protests

More than 1,000 people rallied in downtown Eugene, according to a Register-Guard reporter who posted a video from the scene on social media.

Protests were also held in Corvallis, Roseburg, Bend, Portland, Salem and several other Oregon cities.

In Portland, police said the demonstration, which drew thousands to the downtown area, was peaceful.

“Another gathering of thousands exercising their rights to speak Downtown today,” wrote Portland Police Chief Bob Day on social media. “My heartfelt thanks to the Portland Police members who helped facilitate this peaceful event, and to the participants who shared info that allowed us to keep marchers and road users safe.”

It was the latest round of anti-Trump protests in Oregon and across the country. Two weeks ago, protesters gathered near Eugene City Hall to denounce Trump’s tariffs, Elon Musk’s role in slashing government workforces, and the wrongful deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia to El Salvador, among many other things.

