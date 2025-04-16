© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Yreka to hire professional firefighters with voter-approved sales tax

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published April 16, 2025 at 3:43 PM PDT
A white fire engine halfway in a garage. The fire engine reads, "Yreka Fire Dept."
Roman Battaglia
/
JPR News
The Yreka Fire station in Feb 13, 2024. The station was built over 90 years ago, and then expanded in the 60s.

The city of Yreka is going to hire six full-time firefighters to help its volunteer department.

With the passage of a one percent sales tax measure last November, the volunteer fire department in Yreka will no longer be all-volunteer.

On Tuesday night, city council members approved hiring six firefighters to help with an increasing number of medical calls, which make up the majority of emergencies the department responds to.

City HR Director John Elsnab said they are hoping to have the firefighters start working in July.

“There's still quite a lot of work to do in preparation for them to come on," he said. "But this is a major step forward to start the recruitment process while we can finish some of those other internal policies.”

The fire department has been struggling to attract volunteers as the number of emergency calls they respond to has skyrocketed.

The city will be using just over a million dollars annually to fund the six positions. The firefighters salary will range from around $60,000 to $90,000. A number of different positions will be filled, including a supervisory fire captain.

Any extra money from the tax would be used to help build a new fire station. Their current station is over 90 years old, and is in need of replacement.
Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. After graduating from Oregon State University, Roman came to JPR as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism in 2019. He then joined Delaware Public Media as a Report For America fellow before returning to the JPR newsroom.
