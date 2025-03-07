LGBTQ+ advocates push back on Newsom’s remarks about transgender athletes

The topic came up in the first episode of Newsom’s new podcast called “This is Gavin Newsom” from iHeartMedia where he spoke with conservative political activist Charlie Kirk.

“But like would you do something like that? Would you say no men in female sports?” Kirk asked.

“Well I think it’s an issue of fairness. I completely agree with you on that,” Newsom responded. “It is an issue of fairness.”

Newsom went on to say he’s been a longtime advocate for LGBTQ+ people in California and pointed out that he championed same-sex marriage as mayor of San Francisco in 2004.

“There’s also a humility and a grace that these poor people are more likely to commit suicide, have anxiety and depression and the way that people talk down to vulnerable communities is an issue that I have a hard time with as well,” Newsom continued. “So, both things I can hold in my hand.”

But LGBTQ+ advocates and lawmakers are strongly criticising Newsom for the comments.

“We were certainly caught off guard and woke up incredibly sickened and disgusted about seeing somebody who's been an ally of our community use this language,” said Democratic Assemblymember Chris Ward who chairs the California Legislative LGBTQ Caucus.

Ward said he’s grateful for Newsom’s leadership that led to several civil rights wins for the LGBTQ+ community, but said the recent comments are curious.

“Transgender kids just like any other student – although a very, very small part of the population – deserve a chance to benefit from what sports have to offer,” Ward said.

Jorge Reyes Salinas with Equality California also said the remarks came as a surprise.

“We know that throughout his career, Governor Newsom has been a leader on LGBTQ issues,” Reyes Salinas said. ”We’re demanding that he continues to do that to safeguard and to defend the rights and dignity of all LGBTQ people and that includes transgender Californians.”

A recent New York Times and IPSOS poll found that 94% of Republicans and 67% of Democrats say transgender athletes should not be allowed to participate in women’s sports.

After President Donald Trump issued an executive order last month banning transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports, the California Interscholastic Federation, which regulates school athletics, indicated it wouldn’t follow the order.

California state law permits transgender athletes to participate on sports teams that match their gender identity.

