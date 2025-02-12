Oregon GOP leader cites false examples of government waste from parody X account

Sen. Daniel Bonham, R-The Dalles, dedicated the first 400 words of his official legislative newsletter on Monday night to “cutting through the rhetoric” on several of President Donald Trump’s recent executive orders.

“There has been a lot of fear-mongering and misinformation on Trump’s recent executive orders,” Bonham wrote. “While I am not surprised, the rhetoric is absolutely counterintuitive to having intellectually honest policy discussions. Agree or disagree, seeking truth around these policy decisions is important.”

He proceeded to describe examples of “gross mismanagement” uncovered by Elon Musk’s U.S. DOGE Service, a commission Trump created to slash federal spending. Bonham’s examples included more than half a billion dollars spent on sushi, hundreds of thousands on coffee and thousands on paper coffee cups — but those examples, which have spread like wildfire on conservative social media, aren’t real.

They originated with a Jan. 24, 2025, post on X, Musk’s social media company, by a user named “Not Elon Musk” that is clearly marked and reads as a parody account:

“Good morning X! My experience with DOGE has been totally wild so far. I told you yesterday about the $600 million per year the Pentagon was spending on Sushi…

Well, I just found another wild one! The Air Force was spending $1,280 per paper coffee cup! Like literally those ones you find at the office. $1280!!! We also found that $230k per month was being spent by the IRS on Starbucks Cinammon Roast K Cups, but everyone was working from home!

Anyway, back to work! Have a great day!”

Right-wing users spread those claims around the internet, posting on Facebook and TikTok but without the parody disclaimer.

And on Monday they made it to Bonham’s newsletter.

In an email to the Capital Chronicle, Bonham said he didn’t know those claims originated from a parody account. He said they’re minor compared to billions “squandered” by the U.S. Agency for International Development, which handles most overseas humanitarian aid.

“I’m not without fault, but I definitely didn’t pull it from a parody account,” he said. “Those examples were all over the internet — shared widely. Your question feels like a smoke and mirror attempt to not cover the real issue — the gross mismanagement of spending.”

The Air Force does have a history with expensive coffee cups, but they weren’t paper cups: In 2018, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, pressed the agency for answers on why it spent nearly $1,300 apiece on special reheatable coffee cups that plugged into airplanes. The Air Force used them to heat coffee and soup on long flights and stopped buying them under congressional scrutiny in 2018, the Air Force Times reported.

After questions from the Capital Chronicle, Bonham sent his constituents a second newsletter on Wednesday morning, noting that he received questions about his analysis of federal spending. Moving forward, he wrote, he’ll use official government sources like USASpending.gov and the Government Accountability Office, as well as the nonprofit fiscally conservative watchdog group Citizens Against Government Waste.

And this time, as Bonham decried spending he disagreed with — money for trans health care in Guatemala, purchases of Politico Pro’s legislation tracking and policy newsletters, and “improper” payments of the wrong amount or made to the wrong person — he cited his sources.

“The more I research the worse it gets,” he wrote. “On a positive note, while people are questioning sources of certain waste examples, more attention is brought to this glaring issue — and our nation will be better for it.”

