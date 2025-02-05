© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Shasta County hires controversial figure as health care consultant

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published February 5, 2025 at 6:10 AM PST
The outside of a beige, two story building. A stone sign in front reads "County of Shasta California, Administration Center, 1450 Court Street"
Roman Battaglia
/
JPR News
The Shasta County Board of Supervisors building in Redding

Shasta County supervisors voted Tuesday to hire a new health care consultant to help address the shortage of providers in the county. But the person they chose has a controversial history.

Chriss Street was hired by the five-person board, with a payment set at $40,000 for his work.

Street is known for his ties to a California secessionist movement and the fact that he was almost hired as the county executive officer in 2023. Back then, supervisors rescinded their offer after receiving a background check on Street. They did not provide a reason why the offer was rescinded, and the background check was never made public.

The current CEO, David Rickert, recommended Street out of only two final candidates.

"I took it upon his experience in turning around a medical care company, he had extensive experience with turning that organization around," Rickert said.

The lone dissenting vote, Supervisor Allen Long, was concerned the county was rushing into this decision.

“Let's do it through a formal Request for Proposal when we can reach as large a group as we can to see and hire the person that is the most qualified to help move the needle on getting more doctors here.," Long said. "We all want that same goal.”

This effort began back in November, according to Supervisor Matt Plummer. Plummer said that he's going to be keeping a close eye on Street, and already plans to meet regularly to receive updates on his work.

Street was previously the treasurer for Orange County. He was eventually forced to give up his authority to manage that county’s investments and criticized for wasting taxpayer dollars, according to the L.A. Times.

The members in support of this hiring said it's time to try something new to address the lack of health care providers.

Board Chair Kevin Crye said he expects to have some answers on how to solve this problem within six months.
Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. After graduating from Oregon State University, Roman came to JPR as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism in 2019. He then joined Delaware Public Media as a Report For America fellow before returning to the JPR newsroom.
