A new sales tax in Yreka will fund professional firefighters, if voters approve

The all-volunteer Yreka Fire Department has been struggling to keep enough firefighters on their roster to respond to around 2000 emergency calls every year. Fire Chief Jerry Lemos, the only full-time firefighter, said they have just around 26 volunteers right now.

Lemos said they need some full-time firefighters to relieve the pressure currently faced by volunteers.

“We've just known that what will solve the problem, like it does with most in most cases, it's a money issue," Lemos said. "And how do we get paid staff? We're going to have to pay them.”

Lemos said if the tax measure is approved by voters in November, it could pay for around six professional staff.

“So having someone at the station, 24/7 to get that engine or that medical response out the door quicker is going to help," Lemos said. "It's going to help even more than people realize.”

The city estimates the 1% increase to the sales tax would generate around $2.4 million annually for the fire department.

Lemos said any additional money from the tax would also help them build a new fire station. Their current station in downtown Yreka is over 90 years old in some places, and is in desperate need of replacement. Lemos said they worry about an earthquake that could make it hard to get their fire engines out of the bays.

Ballots for the November 5th election need to be postmarked or dropped in a drop box by 8 p.m. that day. A dropbox in Yreka is located at the Miners Inn Convention Center at 112 E. Miner St.