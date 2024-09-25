Newsom signs two dozen gun-related bills

A red flag law gives courts the authority to temporarily take someone’s firearms if people near them — like immediate family, employers, roommates — have reason to believe that person is dangerous to themselves or others.

Newsom signed one bill which extends that red flag law to people who commit or threaten hate-based violence based on extremist ideology. Bill sponsor and Democratic Assembly member Rick Chavez Zbur told the Senate Committee on Public Safety back in June that the rising rate of hate crimes in California makes the expansion necessary.

“California courts must stay alert to the importance of considering threats of hate-based violence and threats of political violence when temporarily restricting access to guns, thereby preventing needless deaths and potentially saving innocent lives,” he said.

Newsom also signed another bill which extends red flag restrictions to people who recklessly brandish a gun or have a history of stalking or showing cruelty to animals.

Several of the newly signed bills also relate to school shootings. A couple require schools to have an active shooter safety plan in place and install interior locks. Schools will also have to provide safety information like maps with exits and first aid kit locations over an app or online, thanks to another bill Newsom approved.

Copyright 2024 CapRadio