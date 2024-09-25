Newsom signs consumer protection bills on vacation rentals, overdraft fees and credit scores

That’s because Governor Gavin Newsom signed a package of consumer protection bills Tuesday, touching on vacation rentals, overdraft fees and credit scores.

One new California law is going to require short-term rental listings to include all chores, and the fees you’d have to pay for not completing them, so you know before you book.

Co-author Marc Berman is a Democratic Assembly member from Palo Alto. He said a surprise chore list can ruin a vacation.

“These chores are also often on top of substantial cleaning fees, and if you’ve ever looked at the cleaning fees, they’re astronomical,” he said.

Newsom also signed a bill that will prevent medical debt from affecting your credit score.

Another will require that businesses get your consent before automatically renewing subscriptions, and if you want to cancel, you have to be able to do it the same way you subscribed.

That means no long waits over the phone to cancel something you subscribed to online.

A couple more new laws will restrict banks and credit unions the state regulates from charging some overdraft fees.

