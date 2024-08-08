Retail theft bills are moving fast in the California legislature

Ten such bills passed the Senate and Assembly on Thursday. They could reach the Governor as soon as next week.

The bills need one more vote before they head to the Governor’s desk, and Senate Pro Tem Mike McGuire said that is slated for Monday.

“These bills will do more to be able to blunt retail theft in mom-and-pop corner stores and in your neighborhood Target than anything else,” he said.

Several of the bills increase penalties for crimes. For example, SB 1242 would make it possible to increase punishment for arson if it’s on a retail merchant’s premises. Another, SB 1416, would increase penalties for reselling stolen goods.

Democratic Senator Lola Smallwood-Cuevas from Los Angeles spoke out against AB 2943, which would open the door to higher penalties for retail theft and prevent nuisance action against retailers that call authorities often.

She says the bill would only put more people in prison, not make communities safer.

“What makes our communities safe? Good jobs, good schools, access to health care,” she said.

She was the only senator to vote against it.

The bills are generally bi-partisan. Some overlap with Proposition 36, which Californians will vote on in November. It would create stronger penalties for theft and repeal much of Prop 47.

Republican Senator Brian Dahle from Redding said the ballot measure would have a more lasting impact.

“We’ve been pushing for these bills for some time. I’m just hopeful that people will still vote for the proposition on the ballot,” he said.

He acknowledged that if backers of the ballot measure are satisfied with the suite of bills, they could pull back on funding for that campaign.

Copyright 2024 CapRadio