© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local candidate filings due August 9 in California

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published August 1, 2024 at 5:07 PM PDT
A number of Shasta county voter registration applications held in an upright stand. The stand reads "Register to vote"
Roman Battaglia
/
Jefferson Public Radio
Voter registration applications for Shasta County

People who want to run for local office in California need to file their paperwork by next Friday, August 9.

Candidates running in county and statewide races were already determined during the March primary. But anyone who’s interested can still run for local races, which are up for election on November 5.

A large number of city council, school board and special districts have open seats across the region.

In Redding, three positions on the city council are up for election, and only one incumbent is running again. Other cities also have open city council positions, including Yreka, Mount Shasta and Anderson. Some positions don’t have anyone filed to run yet.

Many local elections are managed by the county elections office, but some things might need to be done through the city clerk.

A full guide on running for local election is available through each county clerk’s website, including information on filing requirements. Some positions, like city council, require a small number of signatures to qualify for the ballot.

If an incumbent does not file for re-election by August 9, then the deadline for that position is extended through August 14.

Local county election information:

Del NorteHumboldtShasta
SiskiyouTehamaTrinity
Tags
Politics & Government Top StoriesCalifornia NewsElection 2024electionsAppfeed
Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. After graduating from Oregon State University, Roman came to JPR as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism in 2019. He then joined Delaware Public Media as a Report For America fellow before returning to the JPR newsroom.
See stories by Roman Battaglia
Become a Sustainer! Your regular monthly contribution supports JPR's local journalism ... and all our music and cultural programming. Thank you!
Contribute Now