Local candidate filings due August 9 in California

Candidates running in county and statewide races were already determined during the March primary. But anyone who’s interested can still run for local races, which are up for election on November 5.

A large number of city council, school board and special districts have open seats across the region.

In Redding, three positions on the city council are up for election, and only one incumbent is running again. Other cities also have open city council positions, including Yreka, Mount Shasta and Anderson. Some positions don’t have anyone filed to run yet.

Many local elections are managed by the county elections office, but some things might need to be done through the city clerk.

A full guide on running for local election is available through each county clerk’s website, including information on filing requirements. Some positions, like city council, require a small number of signatures to qualify for the ballot.

If an incumbent does not file for re-election by August 9, then the deadline for that position is extended through August 14.

Local county election information:

