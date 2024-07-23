© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
California Democratic Party endorses Harris for president

CapRadio | By Megan Myscofski
Published July 23, 2024 at 5:25 PM PDT
Vice President Kamala Harris campaigns for President as the presumptive Democratic candidate during an event at West Allis Central High School, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in West Allis, Wis.
Kayla Wolf
/
AP Photo
Vice President Kamala Harris campaigns for President as the presumptive Democratic candidate during an event at West Allis Central High School, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in West Allis, Wis.

The California Democratic Party has officially endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in her bid for the presidency.

The party held a vote over a virtual call among delegates Monday, and it told the Sacramento Bee that about 80% are now pledged to Harris.

Susan Bolle is a California delegate and said she is enthusiastic about the change.

“I was very happy to feel the relief of finally having a path forward that I think is 100 times better than the path we were on,” she said.

California has the most delegates of any state with 496. Harris has already secured more than enough pledged delegates to secure the nomination.

But that support is not binding until the official national vote, which the Democratic Party said will happen in early August.

