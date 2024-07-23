California Democratic Party endorses Harris for president

The party held a vote over a virtual call among delegates Monday, and it told the Sacramento Bee that about 80% are now pledged to Harris.

Susan Bolle is a California delegate and said she is enthusiastic about the change.

“I was very happy to feel the relief of finally having a path forward that I think is 100 times better than the path we were on,” she said.

California has the most delegates of any state with 496. Harris has already secured more than enough pledged delegates to secure the nomination.

But that support is not binding until the official national vote, which the Democratic Party said will happen in early August.

