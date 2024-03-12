Hoopa Valley Tribal Council ousts Chairman Joe Davis

The tribal council had accused Chairman Davis of five charges before Monday’s vote. Those include neglect of duty and failure to reveal conflicts of interest. They relate to small things like Davis not maintaining the tribe’s website to bigger issues like him signing off on loans meant to be approved by the council.

At the meeting, Davis, who has been on a voluntary leave of absence from the tribe’s top position, called the council’s accusations slander and an attempt to defame his character.

Around 75 members attended the meeting in person. One attendee noted the presence of multiple police cars parked outside.

Much of Monday’s discussion revolved around a $50,000 loan application his wife submitted to the Hoopa Development Fund.

Davis said that although the loan was approved, his wife never collected it. And he said he had asked a tribal lawyer for advice on its legality.

Supporters of Davis packed the public comment period, telling the council his mistakes didn’t warrant the removal and that the council’s strategy had caused division among the community.

The tribe will hold a primary election for council seats on March 19.