Initial election results show potentially big changes to Shasta County’s Board of Supervisors

Residents of Shasta County are on track to end the far-right control of their board of supervisors by voting out Patrick Jones and recalling Kevin Crye, according to unofficial results from the March 5 primary election.

Matt Plummer is leading Jones’ District 4 seat as supervisor with 60% of the votes so far with 100% of precincts reporting. Plummer, a business owner and former campaign manager, has said he will focus on homelessness, crime and bringing order to the sometimes raucous board meetings.

For supervisor elections, only a majority of votes is needed to avoid a run-off in November.

In the second recall in two years for Shasta County’s board, 53% of votes reported call for removing Kevin Crye representing District 1. Crye won his seat by only 90 votes in 2022. The recall effort was leading by around 250 votes on Wednesday.

If voted out, his seat would likely be filled in November’s election unless Gov. Gavin Newsom appoints a replacement, which he has shown reluctance to do in Republican-majority counties like Shasta. The recall effort against Crye has also told Newsom not to fill his seat.

Meanwhile, Mary Rickert, part of a moderate minority on the board, has won 44% of reported votes against two opponents. Win Carpenter and Corkey Harmon both trail the District 3 supervisor with nearly equal votes. The candidate who leads when official results are released will face Rickert in November’s elections.

In District 2, Allen Long could replace Tim Garman who lost his seat after county redirecting. Long has received 55% of votes so far against three candidates who each had just 12-15% on Wednesday. Long is a former Redding police officer and has listed public safety as well as bringing back order to the board as priorities.

Under the leadership of the far-right majority, the board has approved some controversial policies that put the county at odds with Sacramento. That includes mandating the counting of ballots by hand due to distrust of machine tallying. The state later targeted Shasta County by making hand-counting illegal in most elections.

The board also fired the county’s public health officer who was criticized for upholding state pandemic measures. After more than a year it hired a Redding doctor opposed to vaccine and mask mandates.

In January, the board voted to allow concealed weapons into county buildings, defying California Senate Bill 2 — currently challenged by courts — which would ban guns in sensitive locations.

At least 10 county administrators have left since 2022, some citing low pay as well as a divisive political climate.

Unofficial results also show voter support for two measures in the county. Measure D would designate Shasta as a charter county. It had a narrow lead with 53% of the ‘yes’ vote on Wednesday. That change from a general law county gives Shasta a limited amount of freedom to make rules regarding supervisor positions.

The one new power Shasta County would have with the passage of Measure D is to replace supervisor vacancies with either a board pick or election rather than appointment by the governor.

The measure would take effect in 2025 so Gov. Gavin Newsom could still appoint Kevin Crye’s replacement if he is ousted.

Measure C is on track to passing with 75% of voter support so far. That will set two-term limits for supervisors. Board members serve four year terms. The measure also wouldn't take effect until 2025.

Ballots will continue to be counted in the days ahead. The election results will be certified by the California Secretary of State on April 12.

