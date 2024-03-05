© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Ashland Sen. Jeff Golden announces he will not run for state treasurer, will remain in Senate

Oregon Capital Chronicle | By Alex Baumhardt
Published March 5, 2024 at 5:31 AM PST
State Sen. Jeff Golden, D-Ashland, speaks during a press conference about a Republican walkout on June 6, 2023.
Julia Shumway
/
Oregon Capital Chronicle
State Sen. Jeff Golden, D-Ashland, speaks during a press conference about a Republican walkout on June 6, 2023.

A little more than a week after announcing he would run for the Democratic nomination for state treasurer, Sen. Jeff Golden, D-Ashland, has reversed course.

In an email Monday, Golden said he will not seek the nomination and instead will remain in the Senate.

“A few dozen conversations, patient counseling from friends and long hours of reflection have brought me to a clear conclusion: More than serving as treasurer, I want to continue working in the state Senate for stable wildfire funding, campaign finance reform and programs that grow opportunities for struggling Oregonians,” he said.

This leaves just two candidates vying for the Democratic nomination: state Sen. Elizabeth Steiner of Portland and Jeff Gudman, a former city councilman from Lake Oswego who previously ran as a Republican. Steiner, a family physician and instructor at Oregon Health & Science University, has served as co-chair of the powerful budget-writing Joint Ways and Means Committee for the last five years and is considered a frontrunner. No Republicans are registered to run yet.

The treasurer oversees state investments, including the $94 billion Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, or PERS, and manages public banking and saving programs including the Oregon College Savings Plan and OregonSaves, a retirement plan for self-employed workers.

Golden, a former Jackson County commissioner and broadcast journalist, has served in the Senate since 2018 and is chair of the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Wildfire. He said he initially decided to run not because he dreamed of being state treasurer, but out of a desire to get state money out of investments he said are harmful to Oregonians. In the end, he said, he did not want the job badly enough.

“My urge to run wasn’t about becoming state treasurer as much as shining a spotlight on one message: It’s time for the Treasury to stop investing money in activities that clearly hurt Oregonians,” he said.

As examples, he said investments in fossil fuel companies contribute to climate change and in private equity firms drive housing and rental prices higher.

Golden is co-sponsor of House Bill 4083, also known as the COAL Act, which is awaiting a final vote in the Senate. If passed it would direct the Treasury to divest PERS of holdings in publicly traded companies that derive 20% or more of their revenue from coal production. It would also put limits on new investment in such companies.

“I hope our next treasurer strives to reduce investments harmful to Oregon in ways that fulfill his or her fiduciary obligation. I will actively support that effort as a state senator and concerned citizen,” Golden said.

Oregon’s current state treasurer, Tobias Read, is running for secretary of state after serving for nearly eight years in the job.

The Oregon Capital Chronicle is a professional, nonprofit news organization. We are an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Capital Chronicle retains full editorial independence, meaning decisions about news and coverage are made by Oregonians for Oregonians.
Alex Baumhardt
Alex Baumhardt covers education and the environment for the Oregon Capital Chronicle. Before that she was a national radio producer focusing on education for American Public Media for four years. She has reported from the Arctic to the Antarctic for national and international media, and from Minnesota and Oregon for The Washington Post.
