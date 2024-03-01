© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Redding resident sues council members over mayoral pick

Jefferson Public Radio | By Justin Higginbottom
Published March 1, 2024 at 5:36 AM PST
An aerial photo of a downtown city in the fall
City of Redding
/
Facebook
Downtown Redding viewed from above

A recent lawsuit claims council members violated California’s Brown Act when they selected a mayor with ties to the controversial Bethel megachurch.

The lawsuit filed in early February but served to the City of Redding this week alleges that city council members’ appointment of mayor and vice mayor violated the state’s Ralph M. Brown Act.

The complaint claims three members had reached a prior agreement to appoint Tenessa Audette as mayor and Julie Winter as vice mayor. Audette and Winter were appointed in a 3-2 vote.

The Brown Act, meant to promote transparency in government, bars a majority of council members from meeting to discuss policy outside a public meeting. That includes virtual communication through text or email and “serial meeting” which doesn’t involve a majority of members at one time.

As one piece of evidence for a Brown Act violation, the suit alleges there was no public discussion between members directly before the vote. That vote bucked convention when not choosing then-vice mayor Mark Mezzano for mayor.

The three council members named in the suit, which include Audette and Winter, are affiliated with the Bethel Church based in Redding. The influential organization has thousands of members in the region and runs a school of supernatural ministry that teaches miraculous healing. The church also owns a popular Christian music label.

Kathryn McDonald, who filed the suit, is part of a vocal group of locals pushing back against what they see as church influence in government.

“I believe that that's what they're attempting to do in Redding, is take over our local government. And I think it's dangerous,” said McDonald.

McDonald wants the appointment of Audette and Winter voided. At the December meeting where council members voted for those positions, then-Mayor Michael Dacquisto called the selection “the Bethel juggernaut at work.”

City officials didn’t respond to a request for comment but Vice Mayor Winter has said the vote had “nothing to do with Bethel.”

Mayor Tenessa Audette, meanwhile, is currently running for California State Assembly District 1. She will face three other candidates during the primary election on March 5.
Justin Higginbottom
Justin Higginbottom is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. He's worked in print and radio journalism in Utah as well as abroad with stints in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. He spent a year reporting on the Myanmar civil war and has contributed to NPR, CNBC and Deutsche Welle (Germany’s public media organization).
