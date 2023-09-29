Effects of government shutdown will hit Oregon

The U.S. government is facing a shutdown once it runs out of funding on Saturday at midnight. Congress members have been debating a spending plan, but if they don’t decide before October 1, the government will have to stop all nonessential work.

On Friday, Democratic Representatives in Oregon held a press conference urging their colleagues to come to an agreement.

"I've been through a few shutdowns myself since I joined Congress. And I tell you, no one wins," said Representative Suzanne Bonamici from Oregon's 1st Congressional District. "It's damaging to children, families and our economy. Now, a shutdown is imminent. Today's the 29. Tomorrow, September 30, the deadline. We now have recessed for the rest of the day without a solution. This is a crisis that was absolutely preventable."

Representative Andrea Salinas, from Oregon’s Sixth Congressional District, said the shutdown would affect active duty service members.

"It would be a travesty for even one active duty service member to go without pay because of politics," she said. "We hear every day from our veterans and our service members about the work that they're doing. But if Republicans shut down the government, 1.3 million courageous men and women could find themselves working without pay until funds are appropriated, and that includes the 1,500 active duty service members in Oregon."

The government shutdown would have other impacts as well, including the National Park Service closing. That means Oregon’s only national park, Crater Lake, would be completely closed to public access.

Oregon’s WIC and SNAP food assistance programs have enough funds to last through October, but Susannah Morgan, president of the Oregon Food Bank, told representatives Friday that the shutdown would increase food insecurity in the state.

"If the government shuts down, hunger will increase. Hunger will get worse," she said. "Between the rising cost of food and housing, cuts to family grocery budgets earlier this year, we have yet to emerge from the hunger crisis our communities have faced since the pandemic. Our demand for emergency food assistance remains at crisis levels, and even before a government shutdown looked likely, we were prepared to serve more than one million people in Oregon with emergency food assistance."

Morgan said nearly 80,000 women, infants and children in Oregon receive WIC benefits, and over 700,000 people in the state are enrolled in the food assistance program SNAP.

"Congress needs to realize the damage that this would actually do to so many real people," Laura Novachik said Friday. She's the secretary of the Local 3937 of the American Federation of Government Employees, which covers Social Security employees for Oregon, Alaska, Washington and Idaho. "Every disability or retirement claim that we process, every Social Security application represents a real person and a real family. And they rely on us to give them quick, compassionate service. And we need to be able to be taken care of to be able to take care of them. We are not pieces on a game board."