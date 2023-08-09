Postal workers, residents frustrated with USPS proposed service consolidation in Medford

Dozens of concerned residents attended a public comment session held by USPS in Medford on Wednesday.

Many in the room spoke about the lack of information the agency has given, like where positions could be relocated or how this change will impact delivery times.

“We do not want to lose jobs. We do not want to lose family members or friends," said Jesse Smith, a postal carrier in Medford. "Because some people cannot afford to move to Portland for a job. This is their life here, and it’s like you don’t even care.”

The USPS has said this proposal is not final. But according to estimates presented at the meeting by Senior Division Director John DiPeri, 30 Medford jobs could be relocated to other facilities. DiPeri said no career employees would be laid off because of this change.

The proposal is meant to save the agency up to $6.4 million dollars a year as part of the Postal Service’s 10-year nationwide modernization plan, Delivering for America.

Small business owners also spoke about the impact of these changes.

“Our growers and makers are a key part of our economy, and this consolidation would significantly hinder their ability to compete in the traded sector," said Abigail Schilling, owner of a Medford based co-working space.

Currently, the change would mean outbound mail would first head to Portland, rather than being processed in Medford. DiPeri said delivery times shouldn’t change much because of the proposal.

USPS officials did not respond to questions at the meeting, but said they would answer them at a later date.

Written comments about the proposal will be accepted until August 24.