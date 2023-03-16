Ashland appoints two new council members

The council chose Jeffrey Dahle and Dylan Bloom for the two vacant positions. A total of 19 candidates applied for the empty positions on the six-member board.

They were left vacant after Council Member Shaun Moran and Mayor Julie Akins both resigned in late January.

“This is not an easy effort when you have 19 applicants for two positions, many of whom showed themselves to be exceptionally dedicated residents to this city," said Council Member Paula Hyatt.

Jeffrey Dahle grew up in Ashland and returned to the city in 2010. Dahle currently serves on the airport and citizens budget committees.

In his application , Dahle said, “I will make every effort to meet the challenge of maintaining that which has historically made Ashland so desirable to both residents and visitors alike while considering updated ideas tailored to a new decade and beyond.”

He added that many of the issues the city faces are the result of federal and state legislative decisions.

Dylan Bloom graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in political science. And, according to his application, he was heavily involved in student government and leadership at SOU.

Bloom wants to represent the younger, working-class community in town.

“My wife and I are working class, we live paycheck to paycheck and live in a small apartment in town,” he said. “I understand more than so many in our local government how it feels right now to be working poor in Ashland.”

Bloom said the biggest issues facing the city are affordable housing and jobs. He adds the city should look to increase workforce housing so more Ashland workers can live in town.

Both appointees will be sworn in at next Tuesday’s meeting, according to Mayor Tonya Graham.