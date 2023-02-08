Gov. Tina Kotek demands investigation into Oregon liquor commission after alleged ethical violation

Gov. Tina Kotek said the head of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission and top managers have abused their position in the agency for personal gain.

Kotek had already demanded the resignation of Steve Marks, the agency director, but in a sharply worded letter released Wednesday, she made it clear she wants managers and executive leadership within the state agency to be fired as well. Kotek’s demand comes after an internal investigation done by OLCC appeared to reveal wrongdoing.

“After requesting the head of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission’s resignation, my administration became aware that leaders within this agency, including the director himself, abused their position for personal gain per their own admission in an internal investigation,” Kotek wrote. “This behavior is wholly unacceptable. I will not tolerate wrongful violations of our government ethics laws.”

The governor is asking the commission to replace all the managers and executive leadership who are accused in the internal investigation of using their access to benefit themselves and their friends.

An OLCC spokesperson declined to release the report. OPB has filed a public records request.

Under Oregon’s regulatory program for alcohol, certain rare types of liquor are offered to stores and the public through a lottery system. It’s believed that some of the valuable bottles of liquor instead went to OLCC managers and executives and their close friends.

Kotek has asked the state Attorney General’s office to look into the accusations of wrongdoing and if needed to recommend stronger protocols for avoiding future ethical lapses.

While on the campaign trail, Kotek promised to reshape leadership at the state government level. So far, Oregon Lottery director Barry Pack, Oregon Department of Emergency Management director Andrew Phelps, Oregon Health Authority director Patrick Allen and the Oregon Department of Education director Colt Gill have all been asked to step down.

