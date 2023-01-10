Newsom to unveil budget proposal – including plans to patch a possible deficit

The spending plan kicks off a six-month budget process during which Newsom and legislative leaders will decide how to spend the state’s tax dollars.

Newsom said his budget proposal will include a request for $202 million to spend on urban flood protection and levees. President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency in California in response to flooding from a series of atmospheric rivers that have pounded the state since New Year’s Eve.

After two years of plum surplus that allowed lawmakers to spend more on items like free school meals and measures to mitigate climate change, state revenues have fallen below expectations in recent months. That will mean less funding for Newsom’s priorities including homelessness and infrastructure for electric vehicles.

Legislative fiscal analysts say lawmakers could likely avoid spending cuts by pausing or delaying spending on certain items, such as new climate programs.

The state also has more than $37 billion in budget reserves, including $23 billion in the rainy day fund, though the nonpartisan Legislative Analyst’s Office cautioned lawmakers and the governor against dipping into reserves unless a recession develops.

Republicans are urging Newsom and Democratic legislative leaders to suspend the state’s tax on gasoline, something they have so far declined to do. They’re also calling for an expansion of the renter’s tax credit and prioritized spending for wildfires, public safety and drought.

