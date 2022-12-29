© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Politics & Government

These are some of the new laws that will go into effect in Oregon on Jan. 1

Jefferson Public Radio | By Jane Vaughan
Published December 29, 2022 at 4:24 PM PST
Flags on the Senate floor at the Oregon State Capitol, May 18, 2021 in Salem, Ore. Voters could be looking at one or several ballot measures next year to rein in campaign finance contributions in Oregon.
Kristyna Wentz-Graff
/
OPB
Flags on the Senate floor at the Oregon State Capitol.

These new laws will affect issues ranging from education to workers’ compensation.

One law requires school board members in some schools to file a statement about any economic conflicts of interest to make sure they’re not using their office for financial gain.

Another law changes the definition of “sexual assault forensic evidence kit”, also known as a rape kit. Now, if the victim authorizes it, it will include their medical examination form.

Also in 2023, employers will be prohibited from punishing employees in certain manufacturing jobs who refuse to work mandatory overtime shifts, unless they were given two weeks’ notice.

In addition, statutory references to people who not U.S. citizens will be altered to replace "alien" with "noncitizen." State agencies must use "noncitizen" in their rules and regulations.

The Department of Education will also be required to survey the academic assessments that are administered to students and develop recommendations and best practices about these assessments and their efficacy.

These and many other new laws will take effect on Sunday.

Jane Vaughan
Jane Vaughan began her journalism career as a reporter for a community newspaper in Portland, Maine. She's been a producer at New Hampshire Public Radio and worked on WNYC's On The Media. Jane recently earned her Master's in Journalism from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
