California legislative/county/local election results 2022

UPDATED as of 11:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022

California state Senate races

Only even-numbered Senate districts have Statewide General Elections in 2022

Senate District District 2

Mike McGuire (D) - 73.9%

Gene Yoon (R) - 26.1

California state Assembly races

Assembly District 1

Megan Dahle (R) – 59.8%

Belle Star Sandwith – 40.2%

California county races

Shasta County Supervisor, District 1 (nonpartisan race)

Kevin Crye – 51.78%

Erin Resner – 48.24%

Shasta County Supervisor, District 5 (nonpartisan race)

Baron Browning – 50.77%

Chris Kelstrom - 49.23%