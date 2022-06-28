© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government

WATCH LIVE: Cassidy Hutchinson, a Mark Meadows aide, to testify at today's Jan. 6 panel hearing

By Ximena Bustillo
Published June 28, 2022 at 6:36 AM PDT
The entrance to the room for the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack is seen after the panel announced Monday it has scheduled a surprise hearing for Tuesday to present evidence it says it recently obtained.
J. Scott Applewhite
/
AP
The entrance to the room for the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack is seen after the panel announced Monday it has scheduled a surprise hearing for Tuesday to present evidence it says it recently obtained.

Cassidy Hutchinson, the Mark Meadows aide who appeared in videotaped testimony before the Jan. 6 committee last week, is the panel's surprise witness today. Watch live here at 10 a.m.

Cassidy Hutchinson, the Mark Meadows aide who appeared in videotaped testimony before the Jan. 6 committee last week, is the panel's surprise witness for Tuesday's hearing, NPR has confirmed.

The committee announced Monday that it would hold a hearing Tuesday "to present recently obtained evidence and receive witness testimony."

JPR will air live coverage of the hearing on our Classics and News service.

You can also watch the hearing here starting at 10 a.m.:

The hearing announcement was unexpected; the committee was on brief hiatus until the week of July 11.

This will be the sixth hearing for the Democrat-led committee, which has spent the last few weeks building a case around former President Donald Trump and his influence on the Jan. 6 insurrection.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Politics & Government Top StoriesCongressElection Coverage 2020'An Attempted Coup'President TrumpExtremismAppfeed
Ximena Bustillo
Ximena Bustillo is a multi-platform reporter at NPR covering politics out of the White House and Congress on air and in print.