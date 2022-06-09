WATCH LIVE: The Jan. 6 committee is holding hearings on its investigation of the Capitol riot

Updated June 21, 2022 at 10:00 AM PDT

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection is holding a series of public hearings this month on what it has learned so far. The next is today, Tuesday, June 21 at 10 a.m. PST.

Watch Tuesday's hearing here:

The panel scheduled seven hearings throughout June to discuss their months-long investigation into the connection between former President Donald Trump's voter fraud conspiracy claims and the insurrection on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Tuesday's hearing will be the fourth.

Video and NPR coverage of all the hearings can be found here.

The panel is expected to release its findings in a report in September. It has interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses, publicly subpoenaed about 100 individuals, including members of Congress, and collected evidence like documents, texts and emails over nearly 11 months as part of its investigation into what happened the day of the Capitol insurrection and what led to it.

You can watch the hearing and and follow along with live updates on iJPR.org. NPR will also broadcast live special coverage of all the hearings. You can also use the NPR One app to listen.

