Politics & Government

Charleston likely to join other Coos County communities in taxing short-term rentals

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published May 19, 2022 at 5:43 AM PDT
Charleston_harbor.jpg
Rick Obst
/
Charleston Marina, just south of Coos Bay.

Coos County voters are on the verge of passing a new tax on short-term rentals in the Charleston community.

Voters in Coos County are set to join other Oregon communities in taxing short-term rentals in the south coast community of Charleston. That's if a new 9.5% tax passes from Tuesday's primary election. It has nearly 60% approval as votes continue to be counted.

Many other Oregon communities also impose taxes on stays in hotels, RV parks and vacation rentals. But until now, Charleston hasn’t charged taxes on short-term stays. The tax mirrors others levied in nearby Coos Bay and North Bend.

All of Coos County participated in the vote, but the tax only impacts the area around Charleston.

The community would use most of the tax revenue to promote tourism in the area, with the rest going towards public safety and local cleanup efforts.

