Politics & Government

Nick Kristof's bid for Oregon governor is over, but what becomes of his million dollars in campaign donations?

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published April 19, 2022 at 5:33 AM PDT
Then-candidate Nick Kristof stumping in Eugene, Oct. 28, 2021.
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Then-candidate Nick Kristof stumping in Eugene, Oct. 28, 2021.

Former New York Times columnist Nick Kristof is no longer able to run for Oregon governor, but he still has over $1 million in his campaign war chest. It remains to be seen what Kristof does with that cash.


Many of Kristof’s larger donations came from out of state, including $50,000 checks each from Bill and Melinda Gates, $10,000 from documentary producer Abigail Disney, and the Angelina Jolie Foundation, among others.

In an email to KLCC, Kristof, a Democrat, says he’ll use his surplus money in a “catalytic way” to support causes he championed while on the campaign trail. He did not elaborate, but did discuss homelessness and addiction while a candidate.

Kristof was a fundraising juggernaut until the Oregon Supreme Court agreed with the Secretary of State’s determination that Kristof hadn’t lived in Oregon long enough to run for governor.

Kristof’s other options are to return the donations, give the money to charity, donate it to another candidate’s campaign, or hold it for a future run for office.

Copyright 2022 KLCC. To see more, visit KLCC.

