JPR Live Session - Jeffrey Foucault and Erik Koskinen

The Universal Fire is the latest album by singer-songwriter Jeffrey Foucault. Jeffrey Foucault grew up in Wisconsin and now calls New England home where he lives with his wife, singer-songwriter Kris Delmhorst and their daughter.

Drawing influence from a variety of greats like Little Richard, John Prine, and Greg Brown, his sound encompasses a wide variety of traditional American sounds from blues to country and rock and roll.

Joining him on tour and in the studio is Erik Koskinen. He has a new album as well - Down street/Love Avenue.

Hear their conversation with Danielle Kelly and new songs from each of them in this JPR Live Session.

JPR Live Sessions are engineered by Jon Griffin of Luna Zen Studios and made possible with support from The Talent Club - offering live music and cold drinks in a casual atmosphere in downtown Talent, Oregon. Find their live music schedule at https://talentclublive.com/