© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session - Jeffrey Foucault and Erik Koskinen

By Dave Jackson
Published November 6, 2024 at 5:21 PM PST
Ways To Subscribe
Erik Koskinen (left) and Jeffrey Foucault with Danielle Kelly at JPR
1 of 3  — IMG_4878.jpg
Erik Koskinen (left) and Jeffrey Foucault with Danielle Kelly at JPR
Danielle Kelly / JPR
Erik Koskinen (left) and Jeffrey Foucault with Danielle Kelly at JPR
2 of 3  — IMG_4886.jpg
Erik Koskinen (left) and Jeffrey Foucault with Danielle Kelly at JPR
Danielle Kelly / JPR
Erik Koskinen (left) and Jeffrey Foucault with Danielle Kelly at JPR
3 of 3  — IMG_4888.jpg
Erik Koskinen (left) and Jeffrey Foucault with Danielle Kelly at JPR
Danielle Kelly / JPR

Jeffrey Foucault and Erik Koskinen sat down with Danielle Kelly to talk about their music and play some new songs.

The Universal Fire is the latest album by singer-songwriter Jeffrey Foucault. Jeffrey Foucault grew up in Wisconsin and now calls New England home where he lives with his wife, singer-songwriter Kris Delmhorst and their daughter.

Drawing influence from a variety of greats like Little Richard, John Prine, and Greg Brown, his sound encompasses a wide variety of traditional American sounds from blues to country and rock and roll.

Joining him on tour and in the studio is Erik Koskinen. He has a new album as well - Down street/Love Avenue.

Hear their conversation with Danielle Kelly and new songs from each of them in this JPR Live Session.

JPR Live Sessions are engineered by Jon Griffin of Luna Zen Studios and made possible with support from The Talent Club - offering live music and cold drinks in a casual atmosphere in downtown Talent, Oregon. Find their live music schedule at https://talentclublive.com/

Tags
JPR Live Sessions JPR Music
Stay Connected
Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music, JPR Live Sessions and Open Air Amplified. The exploration of music has been one of his lifelong passions.
See stories by Dave Jackson