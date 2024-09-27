© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session - Fantastic Cat

By Dave Jackson
Published September 27, 2024 at 3:43 PM PDT
Fantastic Cat in a JPR Live Session
Dave Jackson / JPR
Fantastic Cat in a JPR Live Session
Fantastic Cat in a JPR Live Session
Fantastic Cat in a JPR Live Session
Fantastic Cat in a JPR Live Session
Fantastic Cat in a JPR Live Session
Fantastic Cat in a JPR Live Session
Fantastic Cat in a JPR Live Session
Fantastic Cat in a JPR Live Session
The singer/songwriter super group doesn't let having a good time get in the way of writing great songs.

Fantastic Cat is a supergroup of singer/songwriters whose individual careers we've been following for quite a while at JPR. They are Brian Dunne, Mike Montali - of the band Hollis Brown, Don Dilego, and Anthony D'Amato.

They're touring on their second album That's What I Call Fantastic Cat, a follow-up to the "award eligible" (as they say) The Very Best of Fantastic Cat. The group got together in New York after crossing paths at various gigs and festivals. They say, tongue in cheek, that they felt they were making too much money in their other endeavors and wanted to see what it would be like to work for 1/4 of the pay. On a more serious note, their collaborative efforts seem to bring out the best in each other.

Featuring poignant lyrics and tight harmonies Fantastic Cat takes turns on different instruments including drums and trade off lead vocals. Their banter makes for an entertaining live show.

Hear them perform 3 songs from Now That's What I Call Fantastic Cat, and talk about getting together, where they got their name and their ideas for naming albums in this JPR Live Session hosted by Dave Jackson and engineered by Jon Griffin.

JPR Live Sessions are made possible with support from The Talent Club offering live music and cold drinks in a casual environment in downtown Talent, Oregon. Find their live music schedule at their website.

Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music, JPR Live Sessions and Open Air Amplified. The exploration of music has been one of his lifelong passions.
