JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session - Jason Dea West

By Dave Jackson
Published September 5, 2024 at 1:23 PM PDT
Jason Dea West with Aimee Astelle at JPR
Jason Dea West with Aimee Astelle at JPR
Jason Dea West with Aimee Astelle at JPR
Jason Dea West with Aimee Astelle at JPR
The former Southern Oregon resident and member of the band Intuitive Compass dropped by during a brief return to the region. Hear some unreleased tunes from his upcoming full-length record and talk about his career.

Jason Dea West grew up in Wisconsin and left home early, busking and hopping trains across the country.

Eventually he fell in love with the Applegate Valley. There he continued to hone his skills and formed the band Intuitive Compass who joined us for a JPR Live Session in 2017. He's since moved to Arizona.

He just wrapped up several shows in our region including the Bend Folk Festival and dates on the Oregon Coast and Grants Pass.

Jason is working on a batch of new songs he's preparing to record in Nashville for a new album next month.

Hear him sing some brand new, unreleased songs played on a 1930 National guitar accompanied by his Samsonite suitcase fashioned with a kick pedal to keep time and and upright bassist Amy Astelle. West and Astelle recenlty met at one of his shows and he asked her to join him. She'll be working with him on the new album.

It's Jason Dea West in a JPR Live Session engineered by Jon Griffin and made possible with support from the Talent Club offering cold drinks in a casual atmosphere in downtown Talent, Oregon. Find their live music schedule at here

Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music, JPR Live Sessions and Open Air Amplified. The exploration of music has been one of his lifelong passions.
