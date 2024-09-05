JPR Live Session - Jason Dea West

Jason Dea West grew up in Wisconsin and left home early, busking and hopping trains across the country.

Eventually he fell in love with the Applegate Valley. There he continued to hone his skills and formed the band Intuitive Compass who joined us for a JPR Live Session in 2017. He's since moved to Arizona.

He just wrapped up several shows in our region including the Bend Folk Festival and dates on the Oregon Coast and Grants Pass.

Jason is working on a batch of new songs he's preparing to record in Nashville for a new album next month.

Hear him sing some brand new, unreleased songs played on a 1930 National guitar accompanied by his Samsonite suitcase fashioned with a kick pedal to keep time and and upright bassist Amy Astelle. West and Astelle recenlty met at one of his shows and he asked her to join him. She'll be working with him on the new album.

It's Jason Dea West in a JPR Live Session engineered by Jon Griffin and made possible with support from the Talent Club offering cold drinks in a casual atmosphere in downtown Talent, Oregon. Find their live music schedule at here