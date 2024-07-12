JPR Live Session - Steve Poltz

Born in Nova Scotia and raised in Southern California, Steve Poltz has been a hard-touring musician since the 1980s, logging around 300 days on the road each year. During the pandemic pause, he took care of his parents and befriended the members of the Wood Brothers. In 2022, he released Stardust and Satellites with the help of Oliver Wood and Jano Rix of the Wood Brothers.

Poltz has a particular knack for writing amusing, poignant songs that tickle your funny bone but is equally adept at personal tunes that tug at your heart strings.

Hear about his career, his family, his numerous collaborations with folks like Jim Lauderdale, Imogen Clark, Billy Strings and Molly Tuttle, and an impromptu jingle* for our JPR Live Session sponsor, Talent Club - offering cold drinks and live music in a casual atmosphere. Find their live music schedule here.

JPR Live Sessions are engineered by Jon Griffin of Luna Zen Studios. Research provided by Danielle Kelly. Hosted by Dave Jackson.

* Some of the claims made in this jingle may not necessarily be true.