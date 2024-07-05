JPR Live Session - Oliver Wood Trio

Oliver Wood and Jano Rix - of the Wood Brothers, and the Oliver Wood Trio are no strangers to JPR Live Sessions. The Wood Brothers have been our guests three times. They return as the Oliver Wood Trio with bassist Ted Pecchio rounding out the combo.

The new Oliver Wood solo album - Fat Cat Silhouette, features Oliver Woods signature vocal stylings and overdriven guitar sound. Jano Rix and Ted Pecchio provide great grooves as well as tasty keyboards and gorgeous harmonies providing a contrast to their gritty sound.

Hear the trio talk about making the album, their collaborations, the shuitar (a cheap guitar turned cajon that Jano uses for percussion) and three songs from Fat Cat Silhouette recorded live in the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio.

Hosted by: Dave Jackson

Engineered by: Jon Griffin

Thanks to: Alan Adleman for the use of his drum kit and Brian McKennon for the use of his keyboard.

This JPR Live Session was made possible with support from the Talent Club with live music and cold drinks in a casual setting in Talent, Oregon. Find their live music schedule at their website