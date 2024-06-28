JPR Live Session - Bart Budwig

Bart Budwig is a singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist/producer from Enterprise Oregon. His home studio is the historic OK Theatre in Enterprise where he has recorded and worked with a lot of our favorite PNW artists like Sera Cahoone, Shook Twins and John Craigie and the Northern California band Rainbow Girls.

He dropped by on his west coast tour before performing at the Trail's End Music Festival in Aetna, California.

Bart Budwig's songs are insightful with a subtle wit that turn simple everyday occurrences like a lost sock into a metaphor for relationships. With a religious background, Budwig had a period of introspection in his 20s where he examined his relationship with religion writing songs sometimes called secular gospel and perhaps sacrilegious gospel. Hear his song Jesus has Entered Your Neighborhood inspired by the notifications from a meal delivery app, and a couple of songs about the pitfalls of alcohol use, all with a kind of tongue and cheek humor as if he's letting you in on the joke.

JPR Live Sessions are made possible with support from The Talent Club, with cold drinks and live music in a casual atmosphere in downtown Talent, OR.

This live session was produced by Jon Griffin of Luna Zen studios and hosted by Dave Jackson.