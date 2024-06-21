© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session - Amy Lavere and Will Sexton

By Dave Jackson
Published June 21, 2024 at 1:53 PM PDT
Amy Lavere and Will Sexton in the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio
Amy Lavere and Will Sexton in the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio
Amy Lavere and Will Sexton in the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio
Amy Lavere and Will Sexton in the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio
The husband and wife duo - Amy Lavere and Will Sexton met as collaborators in the Wanderers, a project with Luther Dickinson. They have since worked together on various projects including the Amy Lavere album Painted Blue.

Singer, songwriter and stand-up bassist Amy Lavere has performed on stages from St Andrew's Hall in London to the famous Memphis dive bar Earnestine and Hazel's, and festivals like Bonnaroo and the Beale Street Music Festival. NPR's Robert Seigel says that she "specializes in lyrics that are more barbed than her sweet soprano prepares you for."

Will Sexton is the younger brother of Charlie Sexton. As a kid he cut his guitar chops playing among Texas greats like Stevie Ray Vaughan. His producing credits include work with Waylon Jennings, Steve Earle, Bettysoo, and Al Green.

Hear them play live and talk about their craft and tell a time travel joke that Dave Jackson had to travel back in time to understand.

This JPR Live Session was made possible with support from the Talent Club with live music in a casual atmosphere in downtown Talent, Oregon. Their live music schedule is available here

Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music, JPR Live Sessions and Open Air Amplified. The exploration of music has been one of his lifelong passions.
