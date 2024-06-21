JPR Live Session - Amy Lavere and Will Sexton

Singer, songwriter and stand-up bassist Amy Lavere has performed on stages from St Andrew's Hall in London to the famous Memphis dive bar Earnestine and Hazel's, and festivals like Bonnaroo and the Beale Street Music Festival. NPR's Robert Seigel says that she "specializes in lyrics that are more barbed than her sweet soprano prepares you for."

Will Sexton is the younger brother of Charlie Sexton. As a kid he cut his guitar chops playing among Texas greats like Stevie Ray Vaughan. His producing credits include work with Waylon Jennings, Steve Earle, Bettysoo, and Al Green.

Hear them play live and talk about their craft and tell a time travel joke that Dave Jackson had to travel back in time to understand.

This JPR Live Session was made possible with support from the Talent Club with live music in a casual atmosphere in downtown Talent, Oregon.