JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session: Blue Water Highway

By Dave Jackson
Published June 14, 2024 at 12:15 PM PDT
Blue Water Highway at JPR
Blue Water Highway at JPR
Blue Water Highway at JPR
Hear tunes from the most recent Blue Water Highway album, Year of the Dragon and an older tune and get to know the Texas Americana band in this JPR Live Session.

Blue Water Highway is an Austin-based Americana/Folk-rock combo. Known for soulful harmonies, thoughtful songwriting and entertaining live performances their latest release, Year of the Dragon, showcases their rootsy blend of rock and Americana. Founded by childhood friends Zack Kibodeux and Greg Essington they take their name from the hometown coastal highway that runs from the mouth of the Brazos River to Galveston. Over the course of the last decade, they’ve toured internationally both headlining and supporting acts like Bob Seger, Shane Smith and the Saints, Big Head Todd and the Monsters and Turnpike Troubadours. They have a handful of studio releases, a live album and a couple holiday albums.

Find more information on Blue Water Highway at their website

Engineering: Dave Young
Host: Dave Jackson

Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music, JPR Live Sessions and Open Air Amplified. The exploration of music has been one of his lifelong passions.
