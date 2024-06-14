JPR Live Session: Blue Water Highway

Blue Water Highway is an Austin-based Americana/Folk-rock combo. Known for soulful harmonies, thoughtful songwriting and entertaining live performances their latest release, Year of the Dragon, showcases their rootsy blend of rock and Americana. Founded by childhood friends Zack Kibodeux and Greg Essington they take their name from the hometown coastal highway that runs from the mouth of the Brazos River to Galveston. Over the course of the last decade, they’ve toured internationally both headlining and supporting acts like Bob Seger, Shane Smith and the Saints, Big Head Todd and the Monsters and Turnpike Troubadours. They have a handful of studio releases, a live album and a couple holiday albums.

Find more information on Blue Water Highway at their website

Engineering: Dave Young

Host: Dave Jackson