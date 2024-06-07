© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session: Imogen Clark

By Dave Jackson
Published June 7, 2024 at 12:27 PM PDT
Imogen Clark performing in a JPR Live Session
Imogen Clark performing in a JPR Live Session
Imogen Clark at JPR
Imogen Clark at JPR
From a new album to a new country, Imogen Clark is taking 2024 by storm.

Australian born, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Imogen Clark just released a new full length album - The Art of Getting Through - moved from Australia to Nashville and went on a tour. She stopped by the JPR studio just before leaving to head back to Nashville.

The AIR (Australian Indepedent Record Label Associaton) nominated artist got her start in a musical family that allowed her to explore. She took opera and musical theater along the way. The early formal training is apparent in her dynamic voice.

Hear tunes from the live album in this JPR Live Session and hear her talk about her move, and recording The Art of Getting Through at famed studios around the world including Abbie Road.

JPR Live Sessions are made possible with support from Talent Club with live music and cold beverages in a casual environment. Fine their live music schedule at their website

Hosted by Dave Jackson
Engineered by Dave Young

