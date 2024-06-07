JPR Live Session: Imogen Clark

Australian born, singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Imogen Clark just released a new full length album - The Art of Getting Through - moved from Australia to Nashville and went on a tour. She stopped by the JPR studio just before leaving to head back to Nashville.

The AIR (Australian Indepedent Record Label Associaton) nominated artist got her start in a musical family that allowed her to explore. She took opera and musical theater along the way. The early formal training is apparent in her dynamic voice.

Hear tunes from the live album in this JPR Live Session and hear her talk about her move, and recording The Art of Getting Through at famed studios around the world including Abbie Road.

JPR Live Sessions are made possible with support from Talent Club with live music and cold beverages in a casual environment. Fine their live music schedule at their website

Hosted by Dave Jackson

Engineered by Dave Young