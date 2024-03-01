© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session: Dylan LeBlanc

By Dave Jackson
Published March 1, 2024 at 1:45 PM PST
Dylan LeBlanc at JPR 2024
1 of 3  — Dylan LeBlanc and the Steel Vaqueros at JPR.jpg
Dylan LeBlanc at JPR 2024
Rich Zellman / JPR
Dylan LeBlanc at JPR 2024
2 of 3  — Dylan LeBlanc and the Steel Vaqueros.jpg
Dylan LeBlanc at JPR 2024
Rich Zellman / JPR
Dylan LeBlanc at JPR 2024
3 of 3  — Dylan LeBlanc at JPR.jpg
Dylan LeBlanc at JPR 2024
Rich Zellman / JPR

Singer/songwriter, Dylan LeBlanc and his band The Steel Vaqueros stopped by the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio to play some songs and chat with Danielle Kelly.

Dylan LeBlanc had an early passion for music. His father James (bassist in The Steel Vaqueros) was a songwriter at Fame studio in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. As a kid, Dylan would spend his time after school at the studio rubbing elbows with the musicians and songwriters there. That's where he began writing songs with guidance from Fame founder Rick Hall.

When he's not touring, LeBlanc shares his time now between Alabama and Norway where he's started a family. He's now several albums into a career. His music has drawn comparisons to Neil Young among other respected singer/songwriters.

In this JPR Live Session he and the band play songs from the new record and Dylan talks about growing up, his approach to music and his appreciation for the free-spirited, wandering nature of the coyote, which became the theme for his latest record, appropriately titled, Coyote.

  • Hosted by Danielle Kelly
  • Engineered by Jon Griffin
  • Photos by Rich Zellman
JPR Live Sessions JPR Music
Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music, JPR Live Sessions and Open Air Amplified. The exploration of music has been one of his lifelong passions.
