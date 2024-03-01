JPR Live Session: Dylan LeBlanc

Dylan LeBlanc had an early passion for music. His father James (bassist in The Steel Vaqueros) was a songwriter at Fame studio in Muscle Shoals, Alabama. As a kid, Dylan would spend his time after school at the studio rubbing elbows with the musicians and songwriters there. That's where he began writing songs with guidance from Fame founder Rick Hall.

When he's not touring, LeBlanc shares his time now between Alabama and Norway where he's started a family. He's now several albums into a career. His music has drawn comparisons to Neil Young among other respected singer/songwriters.

In this JPR Live Session he and the band play songs from the new record and Dylan talks about growing up, his approach to music and his appreciation for the free-spirited, wandering nature of the coyote, which became the theme for his latest record, appropriately titled, Coyote.