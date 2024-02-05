JPR Live Session: The Brothers Reed

Brothers Phil and Aaron Reed didn't begin playing music together until, as young adults, they moved to Southern Oregon from the Midwest. They now have five albums and are among the most sought after performers (as a band and solo) in the region.

Joined by Brianna Murphy on fiddle and TJ Eilers on upright bass, they are getting ready to hit the studio for an album due out later this year.

Hear them play three brand new tunes and talk about music, family, running and, beer - they have collaborated with Weekend Beer Company in Grants Pass for a new Brothers Reed-inspired session IPA.

JPR Live Sessions are engineered by Jon Griffin of Luna Zen Studios.

