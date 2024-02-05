© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session: The Brothers Reed

Published February 5, 2024 at 5:34 PM PST
Brothers Reed at JPR
1 of 4  — 20240202_121829.jpg
Left to Right: Brianna Murphy, Aaron Reed, TJ Eilers, Phil Reed
Dave Jackson / JPR
Aaron Reed of The Brothers Reed
2 of 4  — 20240202_121804.jpg
Aaron Reed of the Brothers Reed in a JPR Live Session
Dave Jackson / JPR
Phil Reed of the Brothers Reed
3 of 4  — 20240202_114746.jpg
Phil Reed of the Brothers Reed
Dave Jackson / JPR
Brothers Reed at JPR
4 of 4  — 20240202_122535.jpg
Brothers Reed at JPR

The Southern Oregon Americana 4-piece is fronted by Brothers Aaron and Phil Reed. They joined us for their fourth JPR Live Session and debuted some new songs ahead of a release later this year.

Brothers Phil and Aaron Reed didn't begin playing music together until, as young adults, they moved to Southern Oregon from the Midwest. They now have five albums and are among the most sought after performers (as a band and solo) in the region.

Joined by Brianna Murphy on fiddle and TJ Eilers on upright bass, they are getting ready to hit the studio for an album due out later this year.

Hear them play three brand new tunes and talk about music, family, running and, beer - they have collaborated with Weekend Beer Company in Grants Pass for a new Brothers Reed-inspired session IPA.

JPR Live Sessions are engineered by Jon Griffin of Luna Zen Studios.

