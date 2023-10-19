© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session: Wild Honey

By Danielle Kelly,
Dave Jackson
Published October 19, 2023 at 10:57 AM PDT
Wild Honey Trio at JPR
Wild Honey Trio performing in the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio
Wild Honey Trio at JPR
Wild Honey Trio at JPR
Wild Honey features the vocals of Peia, Megan Danforth, and Cyrise Beatty Schachter who play multi-cultural folk music.

Originally from the far corners of the US, Wild Honey Trio members Cyrise, Peia and Megan were drawn together in Ashland by way of their love of folk music spanning the globe.

The (mostly) Ashland based group visited the JPR Steve Nelson performance studio ahead of a few regional performances to share stories of their background and the tale of how they met.

The trio explains their love of storytelling in many languages and through the lens of various cultures and traditions. They wax poetic on the power of sharing this special heritage with fellow musicians and audiences alike, and hear gorgeous adaptations of traditional songs from Hungary, Appalachia, and Ireland

JPR Live Sessions JPR Music
Danielle Kelly
Danielle earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2007 from Southern Oregon University and has remained in the Rogue Valley pursuing a performance career -- as a model, actor, and live performance vocalist. She began hosting Open Air on JPR's Rhythm & News Service in 2015.
See stories by Danielle Kelly
Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music. He loves discovering great new music and sharing it.
See stories by Dave Jackson