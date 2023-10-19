JPR Live Session: Wild Honey

Originally from the far corners of the US, Wild Honey Trio members Cyrise, Peia and Megan were drawn together in Ashland by way of their love of folk music spanning the globe.

The (mostly) Ashland based group visited the JPR Steve Nelson performance studio ahead of a few regional performances to share stories of their background and the tale of how they met.

The trio explains their love of storytelling in many languages and through the lens of various cultures and traditions. They wax poetic on the power of sharing this special heritage with fellow musicians and audiences alike, and hear gorgeous adaptations of traditional songs from Hungary, Appalachia, and Ireland