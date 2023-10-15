JPR Live Session: Hanneke Cassel Trio

Born in Port Orford, Oregon, Hanneke Cassel now lives in Boston. She studied at Berklee School of Music. In addition to her recording catalog, she teaches fiddle in various music camps including one run by her husband, cellist Mike Block who among other things tours with Silk Road Ensemble. As a producer, she produced Hop High - an early release by Crooked Still featuring Aoife O'Donovan.

Flanked by guitarist Keith Murphy, who also just released a new album Bright as Amber and cellist/fiddler Tristan Clarridge who just took first place at the 2023 Grand Master Fiddler Championship in Nashville and plays in the NoCal folk ensemble, Bee Eaters.

Hanneke Cassels latest release, Infinite Brightness was inspired by events both global and personal arising from and during the COVID crisis.

This session was hosted by Dave Jackson and engineered by Jon Griffin of Luna Zen productions.

