JPR Live Session: Jessica Fichot
Jessica Fichot at JPR
Danielle Kelly / JPR
Jessica Fichot
Danielle Kelly / JPR
Multi-ethnic singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, audio engineer and composer, Jessica Fichot returned to JPR with her band to talk about her past and her approach to music and perform live in this JPR Live Session.
Jessica Fichot is French and Chinese. She was born in New York and grew up outside of France. She went to school at Berklee School of Music. Her music, a blend of 1940s Chinese swing, international folk and gypsy jazz reflects her background.
In this live session she gives us a quick preview of the accordion and toy piano and talks about her work as an audio engineer and composer of music for video games - and hear them perform live in this JPR Live Session.