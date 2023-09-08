© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session: Jessica Fichot

By Dave Jackson,
Danielle Kelly
Published September 8, 2023 at 1:01 PM PDT
Multi-ethnic singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, audio engineer and composer, Jessica Fichot returned to JPR with her band to talk about her past and her approach to music and perform live in this JPR Live Session.

Jessica Fichot is French and Chinese. She was born in New York and grew up outside of France. She went to school at Berklee School of Music. Her music, a blend of 1940s Chinese swing, international folk and gypsy jazz reflects her background.

In this live session she gives us a quick preview of the accordion and toy piano and talks about her work as an audio engineer and composer of music for video games - and hear them perform live in this JPR Live Session.

JPR Live Sessions JPR Music
