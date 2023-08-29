JPR Live Session - Terry Robb

Terry Robb grew up in a musical family. His father and uncle played piano and one of his uncles was associated with the Lawrence Welk Band.

He began playing guitar at an early age. He's been honored multiple times for his guitar playing chops by the Cascade Blues Association - their award for guitar excellence is now named after him.

He counted Henry Vestine of Canned Heat and John Fahey among his closest friends and collaborators.

His latest album is Confessin' My Dues. He recorded it live, in-studio with a trio consisting of standup bassist Dave Captein and drummer Gary Hobbs and the idea of creating a sound like the Jimi Hendrix album Band of Gypsies.

Hear him talk about his career and be blown away by his solo acoustic performance in this JPR Live Session.