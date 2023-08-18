JPR Live Session: Susto

Front man Justin Osborne dealt with a lot over the last few years - a divorce, the struggle of keeping his band together during the pandemic and mental health and addictions issues affecting his family.

Both the name, Susto - which is a cultural illness primarily in Latin American cultures, described as a condition of suffering stemming from emotional trauma from witnessing traumatic experiences lived by other - and the album title My Entire Life, showcase that struggle, but with an eye towards healing. Osborne uses his music to process his emotions.

Hear him talk about all that, the making of My Entire Life and some new songs performed live in the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio in this JPR Live Session hosted by Danielle Kelly .