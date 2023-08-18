© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session: Susto

By Dave Jackson,
Danielle Kelly
Published August 18, 2023 at 1:18 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe
Susto in the JPR Performance Studio
1 of 4  — 366388694_690429482991874_3408072790319357357_n.jpg
Susto in the JPR Performance Studio
Rich Zellman / JPR
Susto in the JPR Performance Studio
2 of 4  — 366184740_628577206028790_2451206423980493465_n.jpg
Susto in the JPR Performance Studio
Rich Zellman / JPR
Susto in the JPR Performanc Studio
3 of 4  — 366114618_826626992325255_3676030808885090896_n.jpg
Susto in the JPR Performance Studio
Rich Zellman / JPR
Susto with Danielle Kelly at JPR
4 of 4  — 366725265_250201757339011_6673903872948742847_n.jpg
Susto with Danielle Kelly at JPR
Rich Zellman / JPR

Hot off the release of their new album, My Entire Life, Susto joined us to talk about the new record and how they stay positive during difficult times.

Front man Justin Osborne dealt with a lot over the last few years - a divorce, the struggle of keeping his band together during the pandemic and mental health and addictions issues affecting his family.

Both the name, Susto - which is a cultural illness primarily in Latin American cultures, described as a condition of suffering stemming from emotional trauma from witnessing traumatic experiences lived by other - and the album title My Entire Life, showcase that struggle, but with an eye towards healing. Osborne uses his music to process his emotions.

Hear him talk about all that, the making of My Entire Life and some new songs performed live in the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio in this JPR Live Session hosted by Danielle Kelly .

Tags
JPR Live Sessions JPR Music
Stay Connected
Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music. He loves discovering great new music and sharing it.
See stories by Dave Jackson
Danielle Kelly
Danielle earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2007 from Southern Oregon University and has remained in the Rogue Valley pursuing a performance career -- as a model, actor, and live performance vocalist. She began hosting Open Air on JPR's Rhythm & News Service in 2015.
See stories by Danielle Kelly