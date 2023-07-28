© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
JPR Live Sessions

JPR Live Session: The Heartless Bastards

By Danielle Kelly,
Dave Jackson
Published July 28, 2023 at 3:13 PM PDT
Heartless Bastards at JPR
Danielle Kelly
/
JPR
Heartless Bastards at JPR

The brainchild of frontwoman, Erika Wennerstrom, The Heartless Bastards released their 6th album A Beautiful Life in 2021 and are celebrating 20 years as a band.

After writing and recording her solo work in the early 2000's, Erika Wennerstrom was ready to play live and needed a band. That's when The Heartless Bastards were born.

Hear them perform live from the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio, talk about their beginnings and what life is like for a band now six albums and 20 years into their career, and learn a fun bit of trivia about how they arrived at their name.

Danielle Kelly
Danielle earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2007 from Southern Oregon University and has remained in the Rogue Valley pursuing a performance career -- as a model, actor, and live performance vocalist. She began hosting Open Air on JPR's Rhythm & News Service in 2015.
Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music. He loves discovering great new music and sharing it.
