JPR Live Session: The Heartless Bastards

After writing and recording her solo work in the early 2000's, Erika Wennerstrom was ready to play live and needed a band. That's when The Heartless Bastards were born.

Hear them perform live from the JPR Steve Nelson Performance Studio, talk about their beginnings and what life is like for a band now six albums and 20 years into their career, and learn a fun bit of trivia about how they arrived at their name.

